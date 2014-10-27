A report from El Mayimbe of Latino Review claims that Warner Bros. have found their Harley Quinn for David Ayers “Suicide Squad”. Sources say actress Cara Delevingne (Anna Karenina) is up for a mystery female role for “Suicide Squad”, which is the next DC comics film to be released after “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

Warner Bros. are already casting other members of the super villain team as offers have went out to actors Will Smith (Men in Black 3), Ryan Gosling (Drive), Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises), and Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street) for undisclosed roles. It was also revealed that Warner Bros. is in talks with Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) to reprise his role of Lex Luthor in “Suicide Squad” after his appearance in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

Earlier this month, Latino Review revealed the seven members of the “Suicide Squad” would be “Deadshot, Harkness, Vixen, Blockbuster, Multiplex, Jaculi, and Mindblogger”. This roster will change once director David Ayer (Fury) rewrites the script, as Lex Luthor is not a prominent member of the team and recent drafts of the script did not include Harley Quinn as well. Suicide Squad is set for an August 5th, 2016 release date.

