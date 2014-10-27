485 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney’s “Big Hero 6” opens in theaters on November 7th and I highly suggest that you take your family and friends to watch it on opening weekend. Inspired by the Marvel Comics superhero team with the same name, the movie is as good as “The Avengers.” The animated film takes place in a fictional place called ‘San Fransokyo’ after both San Francisco and Tokyo. The movie has a large Japanese influence to it and when you watch the movie calling the place ‘San Fransokyo’ with make perfect sense.

In the movie, actress Genesis Rodriguez voices ‘Honey Lemon.’ I had a chance to interview Rodriguez and asked her a few questions about the film.

You can view the video interview below and don’t forget we will be having more interviews with the cast of “Big Hero 6″ before it’s opening on November 7th. So, stay tuned to Nuke the Fridge!

“Big Hero 6” features brilliant robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who finds himself in the grips of a criminal plot that threatens to destroy the fast-paced, high-tech city of San Fransokyo. With the help of his closest companion—a robot named Baymax—Hiro joins forces with a reluctant team of first-time crime fighters on a mission to save their city. Inspired by the Marvel comics of the same name, and featuring comic-book style action and all the heart and humor audiences expect from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the CG-animated “Big Hero 6” hits theaters in 3D on Nov. 7, 2014.

Here’s the official synopsis for Big Hero 6: