Earlier this week, Warner Bros. broke news that they will be making a live-action Static Shock digital series as a part of their Blue Ribbon Content. According to Flickering Myth, Warner Bros. is apparently eyeing Jaden Smith for the role.

A couple of sites have mentioned that both Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith (Jaden’s parents), have established a working relationship with Warner Bros., thanks to Jada’s reoccurring role on Gotham as Fish Mooney. Will Smith has also been rumored to be tied to DC’s “Suicide Squad” film.

Static Shock (Static) is a DC comics character, who has advanced powers of electromagnetism. Static Shock also had an animated series back in 200o which aired for four seasons.

As for the other digital series getting developed as a part of the Blue Ribbon Content are a Mortal Kombat series which said to be tied to the “Mortal Kombat X” video game release, an animated series from Bruce Timm called “Justice League: Gods and Monsters,” a “Veronica Mars” spin-off,” a “Critters” series, and” Batman: The Animated Series Experience.”

The Static Shock series is being developed by “Django Unchained” producer, Reginald Hudlin.

Sources: Flickering Myth, THR