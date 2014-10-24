According to Forbes, Warner Bros. are seeking a female director for their live action Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot. WB’s wish list includes Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Mimi Leder (Deep Impact), Karen Kusama (Girlfight), and Julie Taymor (Across the Universe). Also in the mix are television directors Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) and Tricia Brook (The Walking Dead). The website adds that Hardwicke, Leder, and MacLaren are strong contenders to take on the adaptation of the Amazonian Princess. Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) has been mentioned as a possible choice but nothing is set in stone.

Wonder Woman is set for a June 23rd, 2017 release date. As always check back with Nuke the Fridge for all your movie news.