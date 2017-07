733 SHARES Share Tweet

The anticipated trailer for Marvel’s Avengers Age of Ultron was released yesterday. Now, according to Batman-On-Film, DC is gearing up to strike back by release a teaser trailer for Batman V Superman Dawn of Justice. The site goes on to say that it will be attached to The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies starting December 17, 2014.The trailer is said to be “Batman heavy.”

BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE hits theaters on MARCH 25, 2016.



Who’s ready?

