Relativity Studios has just released the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the upcoming horror movie, THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH. A follow-up to the 2012 hit film starring Daniel Radcliffe, THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH takes place in the same house 40 years later when a group of children who are evacuated from London during World War II come to stay and awaken the house’s darkest inhabitants. ———————- THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH ———————- Release: January 2nd, 2015 Director: Tom Harper Written by: Jon Croker Cast: Jeremy Irvine and Helen McCrory Producers: Tobin Armbrust, Simon Oakes, Ben Holden and Richard Jackson Executive Producers: Marc Schipper, Guy East, Nigel Sinclair, Neil Dunn, Graeme Witts, Zavier Marchand, Roy Lee, Richard Toussaint, Wade Barker, Ryan Kavanaugh and Tucker Tooley Synopsis: The sequel takes place in the same house 40 years later when a group of children who are evacuated from London during World War II come to stay and awaken the house’s darkest inhabitants. ————————— Learn more about THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWomanInBlackMovie Twitter: https://twitter.com/WomanInBlackTwo Hashtag: #SheNeverLeft