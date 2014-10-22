web analytics
Relativity Studios has just released the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the upcoming horror movie, THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH. A follow-up to the 2012 hit film starring Daniel Radcliffe, THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH takes place in the same house 40 years later when a group of children who are evacuated from London during World War II come to stay and awaken the house’s darkest inhabitants.


THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH
Release: January 2nd, 2015
Director: Tom Harper
Written by: Jon Croker
Cast: Jeremy Irvine and Helen McCrory
Producers: Tobin Armbrust, Simon Oakes, Ben Holden and Richard Jackson
Executive Producers: Marc Schipper, Guy East, Nigel Sinclair, Neil Dunn, Graeme Witts, Zavier Marchand, Roy Lee, Richard Toussaint, Wade Barker, Ryan Kavanaugh and Tucker Tooley

Synopsis:
The sequel takes place in the same house 40 years later when a group of children who are evacuated from London during World War II come to stay and awaken the house’s darkest inhabitants.

Learn more about THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWomanInBlackMovie
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WomanInBlackTwo
Hashtag: #SheNeverLeft