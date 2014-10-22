500 SHARES Share Tweet

Relativity Studios has just released the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the upcoming horror movie, THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH. A follow-up to the 2012 hit film starring Daniel Radcliffe, THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH takes place in the same house 40 years later when a group of children who are evacuated from London during World War II come to stay and awaken the house’s darkest inhabitants.

Release: January 2nd, 2015

Director: Tom Harper

Written by: Jon Croker

Cast: Jeremy Irvine and Helen McCrory

Producers: Tobin Armbrust, Simon Oakes, Ben Holden and Richard Jackson

Executive Producers: Marc Schipper, Guy East, Nigel Sinclair, Neil Dunn, Graeme Witts, Zavier Marchand, Roy Lee, Richard Toussaint, Wade Barker, Ryan Kavanaugh and Tucker Tooley

Synopsis:

