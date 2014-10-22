Suicide Girls Burlesque is now on tour and may be coming to your town! Check out the list of tour dates to see when you can get a look at this amazing show.

Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Oct 23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

Oct 24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Oct 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Oct 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Orbit Room

Oct 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Oct 30 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom

Oct 31 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Nov 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Nov 2 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Nov 4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

Nov 5 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

Nov 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 7 – Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom

Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Nov 11 – Richmond, VA – The National

Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Nov 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre

Nov 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Nov 16 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Nov 18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

Nov 19 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Nov 22 – San Antonio, TX – White Rabbit

Nov 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Nov 26 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Nov 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Infinity Event Center

Nov 30 – Reno, NV – Knitting Factory

Dec 2 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Dec 3 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Dec 4 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Dec 5 – West Hollywood, CA – House of Blues

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

I was lucky enough to watch their first “nerd” related show back in July for Comic-con at the House of Blues. Let me just tell you that this show is amazing! They cosplay as some of your favorite characters from video games, film and comic books and do dance routines that are just jaw dropping. Be sure to check out hostess Sunny Suicide and the rest of the ladies, if/when they come to a town near you.

Check out some pics and our review of the show.

