Suicide Girls Burlesque is now on tour and may be coming to your town! Check out the list of tour dates to see when you can get a look at this amazing show.

Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Oct 23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
Oct 24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Oct 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Orbit Room
Oct 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Oct 30 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom
Oct 31 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
Nov 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Nov 2 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Nov 4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
Nov 5 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
Nov 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Nov 7 – Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom
Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Nov 11 – Richmond, VA – The National
Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Nov 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre
Nov 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Nov 16 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Nov 18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
Nov 19 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Nov 22 – San Antonio, TX – White Rabbit
Nov 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Nov 25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Nov 26 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Nov 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Infinity Event Center
Nov 30 – Reno, NV – Knitting Factory
Dec 2 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Dec 3 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
Dec 4 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Dec 5 – West Hollywood, CA – House of Blues
Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

I was lucky enough to watch their first “nerd” related show back in July for Comic-con at the House of Blues. Let me just tell you that this show is amazing! They cosplay as some of your favorite characters from video games, film and comic books and do dance routines that are just jaw dropping. Be sure to check out hostess Sunny Suicide and the rest of the ladies, if/when they come to a town near you.

Check out some pics and our review of the show.

