Suicide Girls Burlesque is now on tour and may be coming to your town! Check out the list of tour dates to see when you can get a look at this amazing show. Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Oct 23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II Oct 24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall Oct 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Oct 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Orbit Room Oct 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's Oct 30 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom Oct 31 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre Nov 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Nov 2 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Nov 4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar Nov 5 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Nov 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg Nov 7 – Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage Nov 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts Nov 11 – Richmond, VA – The National Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Nov 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre Nov 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room Nov 16 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live Nov 18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall Nov 19 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Emo's Nov 22 – San Antonio, TX – White Rabbit Nov 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Nov 25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre Nov 26 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre Nov 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Infinity Event Center Nov 30 – Reno, NV – Knitting Factory Dec 2 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox Dec 3 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre Dec 4 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom Dec 5 – West Hollywood, CA – House of Blues Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues I was lucky enough to watch their first "nerd" related show back in July for Comic-con at the House of Blues. Let me just tell you that this show is amazing! They cosplay as some of your favorite characters from video games, film and comic books and do dance routines that are just jaw dropping. Be sure to check out hostess Sunny Suicide and the rest of the ladies, if/when they come to a town near you. Check out some pics and our review of the show.