“Planes: Fire & Rescue” follows Dusty Crophopper and his pals, as he learns that he may never be able to race again. But that doesn’t stop Dusty from putting his propellers to use. Dusty finds a whole new use for his skills in the world of aerial firefighting.

Review

“Planes: Fire & Rescue” is yet another great addition to the world of Disney animation. The story has some funny moments, sad moments and of course the heroic moments. The film stars the voices of Dane Cook (Employee of the Month), Ed Harris (The Abyss), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Cedric the Entertainer (Madagascar), Curtis Armstrong (Revenge of the Nerds), John Michael Higgins (Yes Man) and many many more! I could go one with a list of voices that star in the film. It was a very well rounded cast to say the least.

Directors Paul Gerard and Bobs Gannaway, art director Toby Wilson, writer Jeffery M. Howard, producer Ferrell Barron and executive producer John Lasseter, really paid attention to detail when it came to bringing the real world into the Disney/Cars world. They tied the “Planes” and “Cars” franchises together really well. The setting of the film takes from real world places such as Hemet California and the animation team puts their Disney spin on it, which are easily recognizable and are just visually beautiful to look at.

Throughout the movie, you can find references to pop culture such as “ChoPs,” which is an hilarious reference to the 70’s show “ChiPs.” “ChoPs” even includes the voice of Erik Estrada. These references make for good laughs if you are familiar with them.

The film runs for 84 minutes and then you get to watch all of the bonus features.

Bonus Features

Now everyone knows that Disney really delivers in bonus features when it comes to their Blu-ray/DVD releases, this is no different. The bonus features include three shorts, one which is an exclusive short called “Vitaminamulch: Air Spectacular.” It also has a few deleted scenes, a “ChoPs” TV promo, “Welcome to Piston Peak,” which takes you on a tour of the great looking setting, “Air Attack: Firefighters From the Sky,” and a music video for “Still I Fly.” These add approximately 20-30 extra minutes of fun and laughs.

“Planes: Fire and Rescue” is a great movie to watch with the family and will give you hours of enjoyment. “Planes: Fire & Rescue” flies to Blu-ray/DVD on Nov.4.