After the sudden departure of director Edgar Wright from Ant-Man, Peyton Reed took over the role of director and both Adam Mckay and Paul Rudd have since done a “giant rewrite of the script.” Here’s what changed, according to McKay: (via Collider)

“I’ve always known Paul Rudd’s a really good writer from improvising with him on set, but I had no idea he was that good—he’s really great with dialogue. So the two of us holed up in hotel rooms on the east and west coast, and I think it was like six to eight weeks we just ground it out and did a giant rewrite of the script. I was really proud of what we did, I really thought we put some amazing stuff in there and built on an already strong script from Edgar Wright and sort of just enhanced some stuff.”

McKay went more into detail about what he and Rudd added to the script…

“We added some new action beats. I grew up on Marvel Comics so the geek in me was in heaven that I got to add a giant action sequence to the movie; I was so excited. So we did, we added some cool new action. There’s a lot that’s already in there from what Edgar did, there’s a lot of dialogue and character still in there. “We just shaped the whole thing, we just tried to streamline it, make it cleaner, make it a little bigger, a little more aggressive, make it funnier in places—we just basically did a rewrite. Edgar had a really good script. But we just had a blast, and Rudd was just so much fun to write with. I walked away saying, ‘Hey, you and I gotta write a script together.’”

Adam McKay also mentioned that Rudd talked him into getting involved with the film the first place after Wright’s departure, and that he was hesitant to get involved with the film since Wright is a friend of his. McKay ultimately decided to rewrite the script because he felt that he could do “a lot of good” by rewriting it.

Ant-man hits theaters July 17, 2015 and stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Judy Greer, Corey Stoll, John Slattery, T.I., and Michael Peña.

