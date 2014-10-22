“INTERSTELLAR” opens in select locations on November 5 and in theaters everywhere on November 7, 2014.

“INTERSTELLAR” opens in select locations on November 5 and in theaters everywhere on November 7, 2014.

Hashtag: #Interstellar

With our time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history; traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.

Con nuestros días en la Tierra a punto de terminar, un equipo de exploradores se lanza a la misión más importante en la historia de la humanidad: viajar más de esta galaxia para descubrir si el hombre tiene un futuro entre las estrellas.