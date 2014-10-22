DC has been making quite a bit of news ever since the future DC films were announced along with dates. So all in one article, we will let you know the most recent DC news.

Story One: Cyborg to appear in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ray Fisher, the actor who will be playing the role of Vic Stone aka Cyborg, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that when he shot his part for Dawn of Justice, he met quite a few actors who will be a part of the Justice League. Here’s what he said about meeting the actors:

“I met everyone in the Justice League except Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller, it was surreal. You get this idea of going to work on a Hollywood set as being really stressful and nerve-wracking. But it blew that stereotype away. If they did have stressful times, it wasn’t while I was there.”

Story Two: Ray Fisher did not know about a Cyborg standalone film when he signed on to play the role

Fisher also revealed to EW that he did not know Cyborg would have his own standalone film. It seems like he found out just like we all did…the all mighty internet.

“I didn’t know the extent to which DC and WB had planned on taking my character. When I signed on, I just wanted to be part of this world. But that specific information, I found out then and there. I didn’t think I’d be getting my own stand-alone film.”

The Cyborg film is set for 2020.

Story Three: James Wan possibly could direct a DC film

In an article from Deadline about director James Wan (The Conjuring, Fast & Furious 7) making a deal with New Line Cinema, New Line president and COO Toby Emmerich, said that Wan “will make an important movie for New Line and Warner Bros. or DC and that is definitely part of the plan.” Other than that, Emmerich didn’t get into more details about Wan and DC.

Other than these stories, “Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa, finally confirmed on Instagram that he will in fact play Aquaman, a few days ago. Which I think is a great pick for the King of Atlantis.

There you have it, all caught up on your DC news.

Sources: EW, Deadline, Instagram