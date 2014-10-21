Often compared to legendary director Stanley Kubrick ( 2001, The Shining, A Clockwork Orange ) Christopher Nolan has become somewhat of a living legend as well. Most know him as the creator of The Dark Knight Trilogy, his most financially successful films to date, but he’s done so much more and his movies are ALL great. Most people even say that “he’s never made a bad movie” and I agree. Nolan films are events and his next event is Interstellar that opens on 35 mm & 70 mm on 11/5.
Below is a photo gallery of Nolan’s best movies.
Following (1996) — A young writer who follows strangers for material meets a thief who takes him under his wing.
Doodlebug (1997) — In a ratty flat, a man is on his hands and knees, holding a shoe by its toe, trying to kill a bug of some sort that so far has managed to evade him. He keeps up the chase and whacks at it a few times. Then, we get a look at what he’s been trying to flatten. In what sort of universe have we found ourselves? Who’s in danger?
Memento (2000) — A man, suffering from short-term memory loss, uses notes and tattoos to hunt for the man he thinks killed his wife.
Insomnia (2002) — Two Los Angeles homicide detectives are dispatched to a northern town where the sun doesn’t set to investigate the methodical murder of a local teen.
Batman Begins (2005) — After training with his mentor, Batman begins his war on crime to free the crime-ridden Gotham City from corruption that the Scarecrow and the League of Shadows have cast upon it.
The Prestige (2006) — The rivalry between two magicians becomes more exacerbated by their attempt to perform the ultimate illusion.
The Dark Knight (2008) — When Batman, Gordon and Harvey Dent launch an assault on the mob, they let the clown out of the box, the Joker, bent on turning Gotham on itself and bringing any heroes down to his level.
Inception (2010) — A thief who steals corporate secrets through use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a CEO.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) — A new menace emerges and the Dark Knight rises again to protect the city from a merciless terrorist with the help of anti-heroine Selina Kyle.
Interstellar (2014) — With our time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history; traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.
My personal favorite is The Prestige and Batman Begins but I have a feeling it’s going to be Interstellar very soon.