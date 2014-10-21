Often compared to legendary director Stanley Kubrick ( 2001, The Shining, A Clockwork Orange ) Christopher Nolan has become somewhat of a living legend as well. Most know him as the creator of The Dark Knight Trilogy, his most financially successful films to date, but he’s done so much more and his movies are ALL great. Most people even say that “he’s never made a bad movie” and I agree. Nolan films are events and his next event is Interstellar that opens on 35 mm & 70 mm on 11/5.

Below is a photo gallery of Nolan’s best movies.

Following (1996) — A young writer who follows strangers for material meets a thief who takes him under his wing.

Doodlebug (1997) — In a ratty flat, a man is on his hands and knees, holding a shoe by its toe, trying to kill a bug of some sort that so far has managed to evade him. He keeps up the chase and whacks at it a few times. Then, we get a look at what he’s been trying to flatten. In what sort of universe have we found ourselves? Who’s in danger?

Memento (2000) — A man, suffering from short-term memory loss, uses notes and tattoos to hunt for the man he thinks killed his wife.