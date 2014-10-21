Yes, yes…the funniest zombie apocalyptic video game is being turned into a feature-film.

Legendary Digital Video and Crackle announced the cast of film adaptation of the popular video game.

The cast includes: Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street, Step Brothers), Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time, Tusk), Keegan Connor Tracey (Bates Motel, Once Upon A Time), Aleks Paunovic (Arctic Air), which will join Jesse Metcalfe (John Tucker Must Die), Meghan Ory (Once Upon A Time, Intelligence), Virginia Madsen (Hell on Wheels, Sideways), and Dennis Haysbert (24, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For).

Riggle will star as Frank West, a weathered photo-journaist. Morenstein will play Pyro, a menacing biker. Paunovic will play the role of Logan, the head of a biker gang, while Tracey will play Jordan, the straight-laced journalist.

According to Coming Soon, “Dead Rising: Watchtower” takes place “during a large-scale zombie outbreak. When a mandatory government vaccine fails to stop the infection from spreading, the four leads must evade infection while also pursuing the root of the epidemic, with all signs pointing to a government conspiracy. Politics, public paranoia, and media coverage play an important role in the story’s narrative.”

The film will debut on Crackle, then will be released on VOD.

Sources: Coming Soon, IMDb