Although it’s likely that the first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron will be attached to Nolan’s Interstellar in theaters it’s been officially announced that the trailer will air next week during ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That’s right, expect Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to get a much needed bump in the rating next week.

Who’s going to be watching?