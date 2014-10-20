All hell breaks lose when Jacob Goodnight (WWE Superstar Kane) strikes terror on his victims in See No Evil 2. The movie is now available on On Demand and Digital HD, and it will be available on Blu-ray/DVD on Tuesday (10/21). According to our review you definitely want to see the movie and it perfect for the Halloween season. We have an exclusive clip and photo to share with you today.

Check them out below!

Click HERE To See The Exclusive Clip From The Movie!

See No Evil 2 Synopsis:

A group of friends pays a late-night visit to the city morgue to surprise Amy (Harris) on her birthday. But the surprise is on them when the one-eyed corpse of brutal psychopath Jacob Goodnight (Jacobs) unexpectedly rises from a cold sub-basement slab. Their wild party quickly turns into a terrifying slay-fest as the sadistic mass-murderer resumes his savage rampage complete with hooks, surgical knives and power saws.

See No Evil 2 is now available On Demand and Digital HD, and it will be available on Blu-ray/DVD on Tuesday (10/21).