MALEFICENT is set to be released on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD on November 4th but here’s an early review!

The Movie:

I really regret not watching this one in theaters and what I could say now after seeing it on Blu-ray is that it’s Epic. The movie brought back the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty with a few twists and updates. Some say, “It’s a girls movie” and as a guy I really enjoyed it. The fantasy comes to life and it was very fun to watch.

Video Quality:

Extremely sharp with beautiful colors. The CGI is seamless making the magical world comes to life. Angelina Jolie looks beautiful as Maleficent and so do the other characters.

Sound Quality:

If you’re looking to show off your home theater this is a must have movie.

Special Features:

“Aurora: Becoming A Beauty”

This bonus centers around Elle Fanning’s (Princess Aurora) casting and preparation for the film. Fanning explains how she got ready for her role and storyline of Maleficent. Producer Joe Roth explains how he thought Fanning was perfect for the role. Angelina Jolie talks about first meeting Fanning. Good behind the scenes video is included here. Don’t skip it.

“From Fairy Tale to Feature Film – Re-imagining Maleficent for a new generation”

This video features writer Linda Woolverton explaining the task of creating a backstory to an iconic character. Why is Maleficent so angry? A side by side comparison with the animated version and the movie. Also included are executive producer Palak Patel, producer Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and a cameo from Brad Pitt and more. – Good stuff!

“Building An Epic Battle”

One of the things that will “wow” you about this movie is the epic battle scenes. This bonus explains how it was done with practical and CGI effects. Stunt Coordinator Eunice Huthart, SFX Supervisor Michael Dawson, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Carely Villegas talk about bringing the battles to life.

“Classic Couture”

Millinery Designer Justin Smith talks about the concepts and making of Angelia Jolie’s head wrap. Updating the design and bringing a fresh edge to it.

“Maleficent Revealed”

The video does a pre and post visual effects comparison.

“Deleted Scenes”

No spoilers! Go buy the Blu-ray.

The Verdict: Buy It On the Release Date!

Tech Nerd Stuff

Video Codec:

MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles:

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs:

50GB Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD, 1 DVD)

iTunes digital copy

DVD copy

Maleficent (2014)

Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the lands over which she presides, the scorned fairy Maleficent places a cruel curse upon the human king’s newborn daughter, Aurora. As she grows and comes of age, Aurora is caught in the center of the dangerous conflict between the forest kingdom she has grown to love and the human kingdom which is to be her legacy. Maleficent realizes Aurora may hold the key to peace in the land and is forced into bold action which may change both of their worlds forever.

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Juno Temple, Elle Fanning, Miranda Richardson, Sam Riley, Sharlto Copley

Narrator: Janet McTeer

Director: Robert Stromberg