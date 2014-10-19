Size Up THE AVENGERS in This Piece of Promotional Art

Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles has released an interesting piece of promotional art featuring The Avengers. ‘Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ are given the police lineup treatment to show off their respective heights. Perhaps Ultron will use the towering Hulkbuster against the shorter, but incredibly strong Hulk. Check out the lineup!

You can check out the costumes and see how they all match up with one another. Disappointingly, the images of the Vision, Hulkbuster and Ultron are all blanked out as to not give away too much before the film opens next spring.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for a May 1, 2015 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, James Spader, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders and Paul Bettany. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

Source: comicbookmovie