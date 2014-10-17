Only TWO MORE WEEKS until the hair-raising and jaw-dropping games of the infamous serial killer Jigsaw return to theaters! To commemorate the 10th anniversary of this highly acclaimed horror film, SAW, a THIRD headtrap poster has been revealed. Take a look at the stunning poster below and get ready for spine-chilling fright when SAW hits theaters FRIDAY OCTOBER 31ST!

SAW will be returning to theaters on OCTOBER 31, 2014 [late shows beginning October 30th]!

SYNOPSIS:

With a dead body lying between them, two men wake up in the secure lair of a serial killer who’s been nicknamed “Jigsaw”. The men must follow various rules and objectives if they wish to survive and win the deadly game set for them.

Directed by: James Wan

Written by: Leigh Whannell

Story by: James Wan and Leigh Whannell

Produced by: Greg Hoffman, Oren Koules, Mark Burg

Starring: Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, Shawnee Smith, Tobin Bell and Leigh Whannell

Re-Opening: October 30, 2014

Genre: Horror

Rating: R for strong grisly violence and language

SAW Official Assets:

