Only TWO MORE WEEKS until the hair-raising and jaw-dropping games of the infamous serial killer Jigsaw return to theaters! To commemorate the 10th anniversary of this highly acclaimed horror film, SAW, a THIRD headtrap poster has been revealed. Take a look at the stunning poster below and get ready for spine-chilling fright when SAW hits theaters FRIDAY OCTOBER 31ST!
SAW will be returning to theaters on OCTOBER 31, 2014 [late shows beginning October 30th]!
SYNOPSIS:
With a dead body lying between them, two men wake up in the secure lair of a serial killer who’s been nicknamed “Jigsaw”. The men must follow various rules and objectives if they wish to survive and win the deadly game set for them.
Directed by: James Wan
Written by: Leigh Whannell
Story by: James Wan and Leigh Whannell
Produced by: Greg Hoffman, Oren Koules, Mark Burg
Starring: Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, Shawnee Smith, Tobin Bell and Leigh Whannell
Re-Opening: October 30, 2014
Genre: Horror
Rating: R for strong grisly violence and language
SAW Official Assets:
Official First Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_S4zZw/P11pzX.zip
Official Second Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_S4zZw/p202zr.zip
Official Third Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_S4zZw/P3CwvA.zip
Official Trailer: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_S4zZw/tzZr11e.zip
SAW Official Socials:
Official Site: http://sawmovie.com/
Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Saw
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/lionsgatehorror