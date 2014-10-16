834 SHARES Share Tweet

Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 ‘jaeger vs. kaiju’ film “Pacific Rim” had average business at the domestic box office, but took the international market by storm. Due to its’ success, production company Legendary Pictures has made the effort to greenlight a follow-up feature. On a press junket, as producer, for the upcoming animated film “The Book of Life,” Del Toro discussed his plans for the “Pacific Rim” sequel.

“We got the first draft of the movie now, and we are going to spend another 4-5 months on the screenplay before we start pre-production. We start pre-production next year in August-September and start shooting November-December next year.”

Del Toro will produce a “Pacific Rim” animated series, which will lead up to “Pacific Rim 2.” In the sequel, there will be a story arc that will open the way for a third film. The filmmaker expressed how the second movie will be a different experience than the original.

“Some of your favorite characters come back, some others don’t because we have decided that we’re going to shoot ambitiously and say ‘Let’s hope we have three movies,’ so some characters come in at the end of the second, hoping that it will ramp up on the third one.”

With this news, one can only guess that the second film will end as a cliffhanger much like “The Empire Strikes Back” or “Back to the Future II.”

“Pacific Rim 2” is set for release on April 7, 2017. The film will star Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi. Guillermo del Toro, Travis Beacham and Zak Penn are writing the screenplay, while Guillermo del Toro will direct.

Source: collider