“The Lookalike,” which stars Justin Long, Gillian Jacobs, John Corbett, Luiz Guzmán and Jerry O’Connell is set to open in theaters and Digital HD on November 7th. Here is a new trailer for the crime/drama/thriller. Check it out!

Here is the film’s summary.

Drug lord William Spinks has a curious obsession with Sadie Hill, and uses family friends Bobby and Frank (John Corbett and Jerry O’Connell) to get to her. But when Sadie’s death jeopardizes a major deal, Bobby and Frank set out to find a replacement – a lookalike – to fool Spinks. This dubious plan propels an ex-basketball champion, a deaf beauty (Scottie Thompson), an addict (Justin Long), and an aspiring actress (Gillian Jacobs) into an unlikely romance and a desperate quest to start over.

“The Lookalike” will open in theaters and Digital HD on Friday, November 7th. The film stars Justin Long, John Corbett, Gillian Jacobs, Jerry O’Connell, Scottie Thompson, Gina Gershon, Luis Guzmán, Steven Bauer, Felisha Terrell, Bernard D. Jones, Bobby Ray Cauley Jr., Rio Hackford, Rico Ball, Michael Yebba and Kaili Hollister. Michele Davis-Gray wrote the screenplay, while Richard Gray directs.

Sources: October Coast Publicity and Publishing, IMDb