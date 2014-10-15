Seasoned award show host and actor Neil Patrick Harris will officially host the 87th Academy Awards, which will air on February 22, 2015 on ABC TV. The popular actor stood out early in his career playing a very young doctor on the television series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” from 1989-1993. He has gone on to portray characters in the “Harold & Kumar” film trilogy, “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog,” the current box office hit “Gone Girl” and television’s “How I Met Your Mother” to name just a few.

Harris hosted the Tony Awards last year and the Emmys in 2009 and 2013. He has won five Emmys and took home a Tony Award this year for his lead role in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Harris took to the social media to celebrate his hosting chores, crossing “Host the Oscars” off his bucket list. Check out the video!

For fans who believe running the show is a breeze, consider this, the host needs to maintain the show’s energy, both for the audience inside the Dolby Theatre and for the millions of television viewers. Few have demonstrated the discipline and talent to pull off this endeavor. With Harris’ skills, he should do an admirable job.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will have a third consecutive go-around producing the program.

