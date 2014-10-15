Ezra Miller THR is reporting that during a Time Warner earnings meeting this morning, WB chairman Kevin Tsujihara announced that the studio will be making a film about the super speedy hero Flash, which will be coming in 2018. Playing the Flash will be actor Ezra Miller (Perks of Being A Wallflower). This isn’t the only news Tsujihara announced. We now have dates and films that are set to come out from WB/DC. Suicide Squad (2016) Wonder Woman (2017) Justice League Part One (2017) Aquaman (2018) Shazam (2019) Justice League Part Two (2019) Cyborg (2020) Green Lantern (2020) Source: THR