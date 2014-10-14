780 SHARES Share Tweet

The fifth film in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” series “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” may feature Academy Award winning actor Javier Bardem, who is in early talks to play the film’s villain. Multiple sources close to the project have leaked the story.

Bardem is the front runner to play the bad guy, but rumors have circulated that two time Academy Award winning actor Christoph Waltz is in the race as well. A representative from Bardem and Disney’s camps had nothing to say at this time.

The role in contention is for the part of Captain Brand, a ghost bent on revenge against Capt. Jack Sparrow, who he holds responsible for the murder of this brother.

Geoffrey Rush is expected to return as the cunning Capt. Barbossa, who may team up with Capt. Brand. Speculation is that Ian McShane and Stephen Graham may return along with possible cameos from Orlando Bloom and Keith Richards. New characters may include a British soldier and a young girl he hopes to protect.

Bardem has a history of playing villains. He won an Oscar for his performance as unorthodox hitman Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men.” He also played the compelling role as the deadly Silva in the last James Bond movie, “Skyfall.”

“Kon-Tiki” filmmakers Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg will direct, which may have swayed Bardem on the idea to do the “Pirates” movie along with his wife Penelope Cruz, who starred in “Pirates of the Carribean: On Stranger Tides.”

“Pirates of the Carribean 5” will start filming in February in Australia. Disney is expected to release the feature sometime in July of 2017. The film will star Johnny Depp, while Jerry Bruckheimer will return to produce. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay. Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg will direct.

Source: The Wrap

780 SHARES Share Tweet