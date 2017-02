Conceptual artist, Tsvetomir Georgiev released some concept art on his Facebook recently, which included villains Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady and a couple of different versions of Shredder. Also a bit of a different take on the turtles which look pretty amazing. Check them out…

Update:

The photos that were previously posted, were not approved by the studio, so they gave us some new concept art that has been approved. Sorry for the inconvenience.