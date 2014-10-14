610 SHARES Share Tweet

After news broke that Robert Downey Jr. would be joining the cast of “Captain America 3,” Badass Digest has revealed potential spoilers detailing the aftermath of “Age of Ultron” and new additions to the Avengers roster in future sequels.

BIG SPOILER ALERT!



The site reveals that “Age of Ultron” will contain massive destruction in the movie that would lead Tony Stark to step down from the Avengers team and retire the Iron Man mantle, as he feels responsible for the creation of Ultron. By the end of the film, Steve Rogers will assemble a new team of Avengers, as Badass Digest states, “the team is Falcon, War Machine, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow, as well as The Vision.”

Badass Digest adds that Steve Rogers will not appear in “Avengers 3” due to “the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in a tough, dark place, with the heroes scattered and defeated” by the end of Cap 3 which will lead into “Avengers 3”. As to who will helm the Avengers sequel, the site reveals that duo directors Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) are in talks to continue their Civil War storyline into “Avengers 3” and possibly direct “Avengers 4” as they are Marvel’s best choice to takeover their Avengers franchise. As always check back to Nuke the Fridge for all your movie news.

