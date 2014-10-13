Winner of the Best Feature Award at the Hollywood Horror Fest, Drew Rosas and Nick Sommer’s slasher film “Billy Club” will arrive on DVD and digital on November 4th from Uncork’d Entertainment. Check out the trailer!

Here is the synopsis for the film.

Fifteen years after a gruesome triple homicide devastated their Little League baseball team, four friends reunite to commemorate their dead coach and fallen teammates. A mystery unfolds as the secrets from their past return to haunt them and a vengeful killer, hidden by an antique umpire’s mask, returns to even the score.

And last, but not least, are a few images to whet your appetite.

“Billy Club” will arrive on DVD and digital on November 4th. The film stars Marshall Caswell, Erin Hammond, Nick Sommer, Max Williamson, Mark Metcalf, Mathew Dunlop, Thaine H. Allison Jr., Al Bardin, Peter Batchelder, Suziey Block, Trevor Burke, Bobby Ciraldo, Kelly Cunningham, Michael Denk, Peter Donalds, Brody Drews, Caroline Fossum, Eric Gerber, Armahn Gonzalez, Blake Hansen, Mike Johnson, Kamilah Lay, Sarah Luther, Allison Miller, Eric Minessale, Evan Murphy, Marissa Nans, Ryan Plato, Riley Polanski, Drew Rosas, Steven Rosas, Mikhail Shafer, Adam Sommer, Tom Sommer, Michael Stasny, Andrew Swant, Sebastian Weigman and Arjuna Yelanjian. Drew Rosas and Nick Sommer wrote and directed the film.

Sources: October Coast Publicity and Publishing, IMDb