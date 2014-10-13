600 SHARES Share Tweet

American Horror Story gets renewed for a fifth season, thanks to a record setting premiere for Freak Show.

The season premiere drew in 10 million viewers, with more than half of them at the ages between 18-49. This set a record for the most watched telecast in FX history. The previous record holder was “Sons of Anarchy” which was set last month for its season premiere at 9.3 million.

Season 5 will air next October. “American Horror Story: Freak Show” really pushed the weirdness and creepiness factor in its debut. If you haven’t watched the first episode yet, be prepare to be “freaked” out at a few scenes. Some which you probably wouldn’t even imagine watching on television.

Source: TV Line