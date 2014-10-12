During a one on one interview for the upcoming movie Fury with Nuke the Fridge’s Louis Love, actor Jon Bernthal said he would be willing to return to The Walking Dead with a few conditions. Read them here.

Louis Love: Speaking of The Walking Dead, is there any possibility of you coming back for a flashback scene.

Jon Bernthal: I don’t know man. I really don’t know. I’m really grateful for doing that show. I love that show and I love the people involved. I’m also really grateful for you know, dying because of all the opportunities that I’ve had come since then. The fact that I get to work with some great filmmakers. If there was an opportunity to come back on the show and it made sense and it was something that would really resonate with the storyline I would do it. I wouldn’t want to come back just to come back you know. But if there was a flashback that served the story as a whole, that served the story of Rick Grimes then yeah. I’d love to. I’d love to see my friends.