Friday, Nuke the Fridge News reported that the entertainment industry website Box Office Mojo had been shut down and absorbed into their parent company IMDb. Web browsers trying to navigate to BOM were redirected to IMDb. Now, after only one day, like the Whale who gave up Jonah, the website is back up and running again. So, what led to this miraculous resurrection?

No official comment or explanation has made its’ way from representatives from IMDb.com and there have been no postings related to the matter on either website.

Box Office Mojo became an entertainment industry standard for tracking box office revenue in a systematic, algorithmic way. Launching in 1999 by Brandon Gray as a three-person company headquartered in Burbank, California, the website was acquired by IMDb in 2008, which is owned by Amazon. Remaining a standalone company for six years, Hollywood executives look to the site for box office grosses and historical and comparative data.

Perhaps this was a trial run by IMDb to gauge a reaction to the change. If so, it has met fans and users with a wall of negativity. Could this strong reaction be the reason for Box Office Mojo‘s sudden re-emergence?

IMDb functions as an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games, taking in actors, production crew, fictional characters, biographies, plot summaries, fan commentary and trivia.

While IMDb is a useful tool, it does not have the in-depth detailed data on box office metrics like Box Office Mojo. At this time, it is unknown, if IMDb will make a future move to absorb Box Office Mojo. In all hopes, the parent company will only find itself wanting and remain rooted in this position.

Source: The Wrap