Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt is amongst the most beloved actors and leading men of all time. Staring in countless cult classic movies, giving critically acclaimed performances earning him dozens of awards and nominations. He is back on the big screen in his new WWII drama FURY. Pitt stars as a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy, who commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. Here’s a look at some of Brad Pitts most memorable roles, and don’t forget to watch FURY October 17th.

World War Z (2013) : United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to destroy humanity itself.

Moneyball (2011): Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players.

Inglorious Basterds (2009): In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner’s vengeful plans for the same.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008): Tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man who starts aging backwards with bizarre consequences.

Babel (2006): Tragedy strikes a married couple on vacation in the Moroccan desert, touching off an interlocking story involving four different families.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): A bored married couple is surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

Troy (2004): the film follows the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces and chronicles the fates of the men involved.



Oceans Eleven (2001): Danny Ocean and his eleven accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.

Snatch (2000): Unscrupulous boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur robbers, and supposedly Jewish jewelers fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond.

Fight Club (1999): An insomniac office worker looking for a way to change his life crosses paths with a devil-may-care soap maker and they form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more.

Meet Joe Black (1998): A media mogul acts as a guide to Death, who takes the form of a young man to learn about life on Earth and in the process, fall in love with his guide’s daughter.

Seven (1995): Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his modus operandi.

Fury (2014): April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.

