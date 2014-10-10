The 2001 comedy Joe Dirt which starred David Spade is getting a sequel.

The sequel will be made by Spade and Happy Madison as the first digital sequel to a major film studio and will be released on all Crackle platforms next year.

Spade will reprise his role as the mullet headed custodian and he will also co-write the film with Fred Wolf. The two will also be executive producing, while Wolf will do triple duty by directing the film.

Here’s what Spade had to say about the sequel finally happening and finding a home:

“I’m beyond stoked that Joe Dirt will finally hit the screens again on Crackle. I’ve been sleeping in this wig for years and it will be nice to wear it in the daytime again.”

Crackle GM Eric Berger had this to say:

“David Spade had a fresh and unique vision for Joe Dirt 2 that he could have brought anywhere and we couldn’t be happier that he brought it to Crackle for a first-of-its-kind, worldwide release.The original film has been a longtime viewer favorite, ranking among the most viewed in our library, and we decided to produce and distribute the sequel as a feature for fans everywhere.”

Looks like Joe Dirt is going to just “keep on, keepin’ on.”