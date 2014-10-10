Latino Review’s El Mayimbe is at it again with a major scoop concerning the rumored “Justice League” movie. In a recent podcast, El Mayimbe states that Brainiac will be the main villain in the superhero team-up. Brainiac comes into the story from discovering the beacon that led General Zod to Earth in “Man of Steel”. He will be teased at the end of “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” opening the door for “Justice League” that would include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and the Martian Manhunter.

As for Darkseid making an appearance in the JLA film, El Mayimbe goes on to say that Warner Bros. is saving him for future “Justice League” sequels. The only confirmed DC films so far are “Shazam”, “Suicide Squad”, and “Justice League” out of the nine untitled films WB has set to release.