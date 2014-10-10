426 SHARES Share Tweet

Website Box Office Mojo has been shut down. The website became an entertainment industry standard for tracking box office revenue in a systematic, algorithmic way. Launching in 1999 by Brandon Gray as a three-person company headquartered in Burbank, California, the website was acquired by IMDb in 2008, which is owned by Amazon.

Remaining a stand-alone company for six years, Box Office Mojo is now being folded into IMDb, which functions as an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games, taking in actors, production crew, fictional characters, biographies, plot summaries and trivia.

How Box Office Mojo will function as part of IMDb is unknown at this time.

Web browsers trying to navigate to BOM will be redirected to IMDb.

WTF ICBI!

Source: The Wrap

