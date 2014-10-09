Stars Lance Henriksen, Mykelti Williamson, Matt Doherty, Sunkrish Bala, Bresha Webb, Val Morrison and Matt Carey star in director Craig Efros’ horror feature “Hollows Grove.” The film will be released on VOD through iTunes and the film’s website www.HollowsGrove.com on Tuesday, October 21, 2014. Efros had this to say about the reason behind the making of the film.

“I always find myself a skeptic when watching ‘reality ghost shows.’ It is not because I don’t necessarily believe in ghosts, but because I see these ‘ghost hunters’ reacting almost comically to what they can’t see by using: quick cuts, slow replays and faint sounds to get the audience to believe, that what they are seeing is real. This is modern day ‘smoke and mirrors’ sometimes done with camera tricks and editing. To me, many times it feels as though the ghost hunters themselves don’t really believe in what they’re doing. This has always interested me and I wanted to know what the ‘behind the scenes’ were like. Was it all a put on? If so, did they feel any remorse for lying? What would happen to these paranormal detectives if they really discovered the ghosts they always claim to be seeking? These thoughts are what inspired me to write HOLLOWS GROVE and to delve deeper into these questions.”

Check out the trailer!

In “HOLLOWS GROVE,” a young filmmaker, Harold Maxwell, is shooting a behind-the-scenes documentary on his ghost hunting reality show friends, the Spirit and Paranormal Investigation Team, (S.P.I.T.), as they prepare for their next assignment. Harold and the S.P.I.T crew head out to film an old, abandoned and supposedly haunted orphanage, Hollows Grove. Soon after arriving at the orphanage the team begins to realize that what they thought would be a routine investigation is turning in to a nightmare from which they cannot escape.

