“Dracula Untold” arrives in movie theaters tomorrow. Watch this new behind-the-scenes video featuring actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) discussing his role as the Master Vampire.

In case you’ve missed it, here is the official trailer for the action/drama/fantasy film.

Here is the synopsis concerning the legendary rise of Prince Vlad Tepes.

At the turn of the century, the young lord Vlad Tepes and his young family live a peaceful life ruling over their small kingdom. However, when a ruling rival king with a growing army demands from Vlad the first born male of every family to join his army; Vlad’s wife makes a terrible mistake which will change history forever. Vlad’s wife, Mirenea travels to visit bloodthirsty witches in the nearby mountains. While there she sells her soul to stop the invading army- the price however is that Vlad will become a blood-thirsty monster that will hunt the ages.

“Dracula Untold” will open in theaters on Friday, October 10th. The film stars Luke Evans, Charles Dance, Sarah Gadon, Dominic Cooper, Art Parkinson, Diarmaid Murtagh, Paul Kaye, William Houston, Noah Huntley, Ronan Vibert, Zach McGowan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Joseph Long Thor Kristjansson and Jakub Gierszal. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Bram Stoker. Gary Shore directs.

Sources: Legendary, IMDb