You may or may not have heard of the name Shep Gordon. If you are a fan of classic rock, chances are that you have heard of the name and if you haven’t, he’s had something to do with a few of your favorite pop culture icons and after watching this film, you WILL know his name.

Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon is a documentary that tells the story of how Shep Gordon became one of the greatest managers in pop culture history. The film is directed by legendary comedian Mike Myers, which is also his directorial debut. Mike Myers met Shep Gordon on the set of Wayne’s World and the two tell the story of how Gordon had the final say of which song Alice Cooper performed in the film, which was ultimately “Feed My Frankenstein.” You would never guess that this was Myers’ directorial debut because he does such an outstanding job!

The story of Shep Gordon goes way back to where he started as a correctional officer, only to get beaten out of a job (literally) and chased away by the inmates and the guards. This was a peak moment in his Gordon’s life because it made him take the first step into what was to become one of the greatest managing careers ever.

After a hard night of acid, Gordon happened to meet legendary rock stars Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison who all happened to be staying at the same hotel as Gordon at the time. Hendrix was the one who gave Gordon the idea to start a career as a manager and suggested that he become Alice Cooper’s manager, who did not have a manager at the time.

Shep Gordon shaped and molded the career and image of the over the top rocker Alice Cooper, who also became one of his closest pals. The film documents popular stories such as Alice Cooper drinking a chicken’s blood on stage to how Gordon talked Teddy Pendergrass into returning to the stage months after being involved in a huge car accident.

Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon features stories about Janis Joplin, Alice Cooper, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Groucho Marx, Teddy Pendergrass and stories from Mike Myers, Tom Arnold, Michael Douglas, Sylvester Stallone, Steven Tyler and many more. All which were great stories which made you see that not only is Shep Gordon a genius, he is a genius with a huge heart.

The film is about 85 minutes long which isn’t too long or too short for a documentary. It really is one of the best documentaries in any genre. I now think of Shep Gordon as the Forrest Gump of the real world. By that, I mean that he had some kind of run in or story of just about every huge name in pop culture history. I highly suggest that you check this film out. It has some funny moments, heartfelt moments and is just a great insight on who Shep Gordon is.

