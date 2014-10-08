468 SHARES Share Tweet

Years of talks about another Ghostbusters film have been off and on. After original Ghostbuster Harold Ramis passed away, it seemed as though we will never see another film of the franchise. Dan Aykroyd still wanted to go forward with the film, while Ernie Hudson was on the fence about it and Bill Murray was at a definite no. Well now, it’s been confirmed that a new Ghostbusters film is happening. When I say “new,” I really mean new.

Paul Feig who has written comedies such as “Heat” and “Bridesmaids” took to twitter to confirm an all-new Ghostbusters film.

“It’s official. I’m making a new Ghostbusters & writing it with @katiedippold [Katie Dippold] & yes, it will star hilarious women. That’s who I’m gonna call.”

THR has reported that the film will launch a new series instead of being connected to the original films.

At this point, it’s as though they are using the Ghostbuster name just as what happened with “21 Jump Street,” in order to cash in on the name. As long as Ramis, Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson are not involved, it isn’t much of a “Ghostbusters” movie in my opinion but with that being said, it still has the possibility of being a very funny movie since both Feig and Dippold are great comedy writers, it just won’t have the same feel as the original films.

Sources: Twitter, THR