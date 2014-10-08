From the Vicious Brothers, the creators of “Grave Encounters” comes a different kind of horror film, one with its’ origins coming from outer space. Gil Bellows (“The Shawshank Redemption,”) Michael Ironside (“Terminator Salvation,” “Scanners”) and Emily Perkins (“Ginger Snaps” trilogy) star in “Extraterrestrial.” An offbeat and out of this world cabin in the woods story, which is due on VOD October 17th and arrives in theaters on November 21st.

Here is the synopsis for this science fiction/horror feature.

Still reeling from her parents’ divorce, April (Daytime Emmy winner, Brittany Allen) is dragged back to the vacation cabin she spent fond summers at as a child accompanied by a group of friends. Her trip down memory lane takes a dramatic and terrifying turn when a fireball descends from the sky and explodes in the nearby woods. Lead by her boyfriend, played by Freddie Stroma (“Harry Potter & The Half Blooded Prince,” “Pitch Perfect,”) the group venture out toward the crash site and discover the remnants of a ship from another planet along with footprints that suggest its alien occupants are still alive. The college friends soon find themselves caught in the middle of something bigger and more terrifying than anything they could ever imagine.

“Extraterrestrial” is due on VOD October 17th and arrives in theaters on November 21st. The film stars Brittany Allen, Freddie Stroma, Melanie Papalia, Jesse Moss, Anja Savcic, Sean Rogerson, Emily Perkins, Mike Kovac, Ian Brown, Fred Keating, Reese Alexander, Gil Bellows, Michael Ironside and Jacob Tremblay. Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz (as The Vicious Brothers) write and direct.

Source: PMK BNC Film