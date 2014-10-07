Badass Digest is reporting that Sony Pictures is ready to reboot their Spider-Man franchise once again after the lackluster performance of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. Rumors have been circulating since last week as to which direction Sony would take the web slinger and it seems Badass Digest have three scoops on their hands. The first plan, from HitFix, details that Sony would negotiate with Marvel Studios so that Spider-Man can appear in a future crossover film that would connect Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Man be making an appearance in The Avengers 3? Anything is possible as Sony needs a hit with their Marvel franchise and what better way than for Spider-Man to appear with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

While they can’t confirm anything they go on to state “Sony is going to soft reboot Spider-Man with The Sinister Six, having a new actor playing Spidey, who works with the villains The Dirty Dozen style to take down a larger threat.” The other scoop says “Sony is going to put Spider-Man on the shelf for four or five years and see if they can develop any of the side characters into their own franchises.”

Those side characters would include members of the Sinister Six, Black Cat, Venom, and Carnage who are all included in the Spider-Man Universe as part of Sony’s deal with Marvel. The report goes on to say that the proposed Venom spin-off is “functionally dead again” as Sony figures out what to do with their Spidey Franchise. Take all of this as rumor for now and keep checking Nuke the Fridge for all your movie news.