Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his latest film, “The Judge,” actor Robert Downey, Jr. spilled the beans about returning to the “Iron Man” franchise. As late as last week, the Academy award nominated thespian hinted at a possibility of returning as the man in the iron suit. Now, he has confirmed it. Here is what he said on the highly popular talk show.

“I know there’s going to be a bunch more Marvel movies,” he said. “And they have big ideas of how to do it best and we’re in the middle of negotiation…”

Ellen prompted Downey.

“So, yes?”

Downey responded.

“Okay, yes!”

Hey, you don’t believe me! Here’s the clip from the show to prove it!

Downey also took part in a Reddit AMA today where he offered this teaser.

“Sooner than later the Marvel Roster will be made public and all questions will be answered.”

It appears that Marvel will soon announce their upcoming Marvel movie projects. More than likely, with Downey’s enthusiasm to return, “Iron Man 4” will be on the list.

Downey will star as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Joss Whedon’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” which will open in theaters on May 1, 2015.

