Check out Shane Davis’ cover art for the Legendary Comics upcoming series Epochalypse.



About Epochalypse

In a world where the future is a thing of the past, the battle for the present has begun.

Legendary Comics turns history on its head with the sci-fi adventure Epochalypse, a mind-bending new series from historical author Jonathan Hennessey (The United States Constitution: A Graphic Adaptation; The Gettysburg Address: A Graphic Adaptation) and acclaimed artist Shane Davis (Superman: Earth One, Shadow Walk). The first issue will be available in comic shops and online.

When a mysterious space-time phenomenon causes 600 years of human history to collapse into a single era, societies from the past, present and future are forced to coexist in a dystopian civilization. To set the timeline straight, an elite team of Resynchronization Officers must rid the world of Anachronisms – futuristic artifacts that threaten the very laws of time. To ensure our future, we must undo it.

As one defiant officer leads the manhunt for elusive scientist Dr. Tomorrow and notorious outlaw The Salesman, he is challenged by shadowy agencies, rebel militias and forbidden desire. Can our hero save history – or doom the future?

Epochalypse

Writer: Jonathan Hennessey

Artist by: Shane Davis

Release date: 11/19/14

Retail price: $3.99

Issue #1

Page count: 32