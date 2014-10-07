400 SHARES Share Tweet

Nuke the Fridge’s own Louis Love had a chance to interview writer/director Gabe Ibáñez for the upcoming science fiction/thriller “Autómata.” Here is what he found out!

Louis Love: Where did the idea for Autómata come from?

Gabe Ibáñez: There are many contributing factors that helped me come up with ideas for Autómata. One thing that stood out was what I read about several years ago. It was about a 3D printing machine and it could replicate anything. I mean if you think about it, the thing can reproduce itself and that fascinates me. Also my grandfather had several classic sci-fi books that I enjoyed and grow up reading. Another thing is the rapid growth of technology. The idea that something man made can surpass their intelligence. That is a very important element to the story of the film.

Louis Love: Speaking of technology, something I really liked about the movie was the use of practical effects and minimal CGI. Was this done intentionally to give the film a classic look, while at the same time looking more real?

Gabe Ibáñez: Yes! The type of sci-fi we like and wanted Autómata to emulate are the ones from the 6o’s and 70’s. For example, Planet of the Apes was a film that felt very realistic. Here it was very important for the Robots to be real. They are with us through the entire film helping the story move along. Having the Robots be CGI was not the best option for us. We did a lot of puppeteering. It took several people to manage these guys (The Robots) and we used the old technology. At the end it gave the film a unique look. The Robots are real. They are there. It also benefited the actors because they had a chance to interact with something real and not a blue screen. The Robots were personalities with the cast and crew and very happy that we went that way.

Louis Love: I’m recommending the film to everyone, especially the fans of classic science fiction films like Blade Runner. I noticed the film had a little of Star Wars, Mad Max and Blade Runner What are your influences?

Gabe Ibáñez: Yes, the film does have a bit of Star Wars, Blade Runner and even Aliens. What I think it’s most like is Planet of the Apes and The Andromeda Strain. But yeah it does have influences from Star Wars and Blade Runner, but it’s mostly like a 60’s and 70’s movie.

Louis Love: Antonio Banderas brings his ‘A’ game to the movie. He seems to be getting better every time out. How was it working with him?

Gabe Ibáñez: Yeah, this time he’s not only the protagonist in a way he’s never done before but he’s also on as a producer of the movie. He was in charge of finding actors for parts and he’s the reason the film even exits. Here is the storyline for the film. Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas,) an insurance agent of ROC robotics corporation, routinely investigates the case of manipulating a robot. What he discovers will have profound consequences for the future of humanity.

Louis Love: There are times it seems as if directors don’t understand the importance of the soundtrack in a film. I noticed that the music was great here. How important is the soundtrack for you?

Gabe Ibáñez: To me the music is an element of expressing that is very important. There are several options with how to implement music in a movie. I chose it to be a driving factor in the storytelling. It’s part of the story and it’s driving it forward.



Louis Love: Is it possible that we will be getting an Autómata sequel?



Gabe Ibáñez: Well… who knows? It’s ultimately up to the producers. But yeah, this is the story of the beginning of the Robots journey, so the story can continue.

Autómata will arrive in theaters in limited release in October. The film stars Antonio Banderas, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Melanie Griffith, Dylan McDermott, Robert Forster, Tim McInnerny, Andy Nyman, David Ryall, Andrew Tiernan, Christa Campbell, Christina Tam, Danny Kirrane, Philip Rosch, Javier Bardem, Harry Anichkin, Dan Cade, Dimitar Ilkov, Bashar Rahal and Albena Stavreva. Gabe Ibáñez, Igor Legarreta and Javier Sánchez Donate. Gabe Ibáñez directs.