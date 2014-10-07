The hit FX series “American Horror Story” continues to set the bar of horror with every season. Now FX and director Ryan Murphy are going to attempt to set the bar in another genre.

“American Crime Story” will focus on some of the biggest true crime stories. The new companion series will start off with a 10-episode straight-to-series order about one of the most famous cases of our time, the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. It will be entitled “American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.”

The series will be based off of the book “The Run of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson” by Jeffery Toobin. Murphy will direct the series and the script will be penned by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Filming begins early next year.

