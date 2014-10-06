799 SHARES Share Tweet

It has finally been confirmed by William Shatner himself. He will return to the Star Trek franchise reprising his famous character Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek 3.” The film will reunite actors Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto in the younger versions of Kirk and Spock respectively.

Recently while attending Nashville’s Wizard World Comic-Con, Shatner was asked if he was interested in reprising the role that made him a household name. He responded by saying.

“Oh, yeah. If it is meaningful.”

He discussed how he would be “delighted” to make an appearance, before adding he had been sworn to secrecy.

Shatner verified on his Twitter account today that he will return by tweeting:

William ShatnerVerified account ‏@WilliamShatner 1hour ago

I’m baaaaccckk!!!

Website Badass Digest reported that Shatner will be sharing a scene with the current Kirk, Chris Pine, as well as the current Mr. Spock, Zachary Quinto and the original Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy.

The question is: How will Shatner’s Kirk make an appearance in “Star Trek 3” when the character was killed by Dr. Soran (Malcolm McDowell) after leaving the Nexus in the 1994 “Star Trek: Generations” film?

“Star Trek 3” will open in theaters sometime in 2016, which marks the 50th anniversary of creator Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek” television series. Patrick McKay, Roberto Orci and John D. Payne will write the screenplay based on characters created by Gene Roddenberry. Roberto Orci directs.

Source: The Wrap

