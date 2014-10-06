Redbox Instant Will Be Shutting Down

Saturday, subscribers of Redbox Instant received an email stating that Redbox will shutdown its video streaming as of Oct.7.

This was the message posted on the website:

Thank you for being a part of Redbox Instant by Verizon. Please be aware that the service will be shut down on Tuesday, October 7, 2014, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Information on applicable refunds will be emailed to current customers and posted here on October 10. In the meantime, you may continue to stream movies and use your Redbox kiosk credits until Tuesday, October 7 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. We apologize for any inconvenience and we thank you for the opportunity to entertain you. Sincerely,

The Redbox Instant by Verizon Team

The reason for Redbox and their partner Verizon coming to the decision is due to the fact that it just wasn’t “as successful as either partner hoped it would be,” according to a Redbox Instant spokesman.

Redbox Instant had disabled new sign-ups for three months due to credit card fraud.

Source: Yahoo!, Redbox