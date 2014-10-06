Screen siren Tawny Kitaen (“Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”) stars in the sizzling and suspenseful new film from renowned filmmaker Fred Olen Ray (“Attack of the 60 Foot Centerfolds.”) Check out the trailer for this stylish mystery/thriller!

When an exotic dancer is murdered at a seedy strip club, her sister Constance (Catherine Annette, “Silent But Deadly,”) a TV newscaster, goes undercover to find the killer. While working at the club, she quickly realizes that everyone is a suspect and that other dancers are being targeted. She must work fast to find the killer to seek her revenge before she becomes the next target.



“After Midnight” will be released on VOD on October 28 from Phase 4 Films. The film stars Tim Abell, Tawny Kitaen, Richard Grieco, Marliss Amiea, Catherine Annette, William Echeverri, Erika Jordan, Rya Meyers, Christine Nguyen, David Novak, Bobby Rice, Don Scribner, Jeneta St. Clair, Tiffany Tynes and Dylan Vox. Fred Olen Ray and Andrew Helm wrote the screenplay. Fred Olen Ray directs.