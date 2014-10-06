The series premiere of “Flash” airs tomorrow, and CW has released a new trailer called “The Flash: Destiny Trailer.” In the trailer, the hyper-intelleigent telepathic villain Gorilla Grodd is teased, along with other metahumans. Take a look:

At San Diego Comic-Con, Grant Gustin had stated that he hoped that he would get to take on Gorilla Grodd eventually. As I’m sure we all are hoping that happens too.

Catch the Flash tomorrow Oct. 7 on CW at 8/7c.

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

