The series premiere of “Flash” airs tomorrow, and CW has released a new trailer called “The Flash: Destiny Trailer.” In the trailer, the hyper-intelleigent telepathic villain Gorilla Grodd is teased, along with other metahumans. Take a look:

At San Diego Comic-Con, Grant Gustin had stated that he hoped that he would get to take on Gorilla Grodd eventually. As I’m sure we all are hoping that happens too.

Gorilla-Grodd

Catch the Flash tomorrow Oct. 7 on CW at 8/7c.

 

