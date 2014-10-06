500 SHARES Share Tweet

Experience Christopher Nolan’s INTERSTELLAR in an Immersive Oculus Rift Experience





Available now at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square 13!

“I was impressed with how the experience is able to put you in the cockpit of ‘Interstellar’s’ spaceship, the Endurance. It was just like being back on set.” – Christopher Nolan

Paramount Pictures has partnered with IMAX® on a first-of-its-kind Oculus Rift Development Kit 2 (DK2) experience for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “INTERSTELLAR.” The Oculus Rift DK2 traveling exhibit gives fans a virtual first look at the new film through an immersive experience at select AMC Theatre locations featuring IMAX screens.

The tour kicks off in New York, with stops in Houston and Los Angeles, before landing at the Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center. Users in these cities will sit down, strap in, and travel in the film’s Endurance spacecraft in zero gravity with a custom Oculus Rift DK2.

The exhibit will be open from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. local time at the following locations:

New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13

October 6 – 8

Houston

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

October 17 – 19

Los Angeles

AMC City Walk

October 25 – 27

Chantilly, VA

Smithsonian Udvar-Hazy Center

November 5 –19

Guests of participating AMC Theatres can experience the exhibit free of charge on a first come-first served basis.

“INTERSTELLAR” opens with advance screenings in IMAX® 70mm film, 70mm film and 35mm film formats on Wednesday, November 5th, two days ahead of its nationwide release. The advance showings will play in select theaters in more than 240 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for the advance showings on November 5th are available at https://interstellar.withgoogle.com and at participating theater box offices. Tickets are also available for the nationwide release on Friday, November 7th, 2014.

“INTERSTELLAR” stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow and Michael Caine. With our time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history; traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Directed by Christopher Nolan, written by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, and produced by Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Lynda Obst.

