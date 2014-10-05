AMC has released a music video which ties into their series premiere for the upcoming “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” starring Bob Odenkirk. The spinoff is created by Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould. Gilligan and Gould wrote the lyrics for the “Better Call Saul” song along with “Breaking Bad” composer Dave Porter. The song is performed by Junior Brown. Check it out!

“Better Call Saul” will air on AMC beginning in February 2015. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Source: Rolling Stone