For a show that is said not to bring the main hero into it, Batman, Gotham is not pulling any punches when it comes to villains. So far The Penguin, Poison Ivy, and The Riddler to name a few have showed up and they have only aired two episodes. Apparently that not enough because according to Deadline Masters of Sex actor Nicholas D’Agosto is set to play Harvey Dent aka ‘Two Face’ and it’s happening this season.

“Harvey Dent is a bright, charming, idealistic Assistant District Attorney whose sole mission is to eradicate the crime and corruption that has poisoned Gotham. Although he will one day serve as the white knight Gotham needs so badly as a DA, Dent also gives us a fleeting glimpse of the hideous villain he will become — Two-Face.”

There you have it. Harvey Dent added.